Andrew keeps testing Prince William, Kate Middleton's patience with his antics

Andrew continues to frustrate Prince William, Kate Middleton

Former Prince Andrew continues to test Prince William and Kate Middleton’s patience with his antics after losing royal titles and royal residence.

According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales are unhappy with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after he was photographed riding a horse on the Windsor grounds.

An insider told Daily Mail that the former Duke of York, who is spending his final days at Royal Lodge before moving to Sandringham, has drawn criticism for his behaviour.

The ex-prince’s horseback outing in Windsor is “not a good look” and has angered Kate and William, the report claimed.

They said, "It's really not a good look. The King won't be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer."

This comes after a report by The Express claimed that Andrew has stopped going out of the Royal Lodge and spends most of his time “padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering."