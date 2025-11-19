 
Geo News

Andrew keeps testing Prince William, Kate Middleton's patience with his antics

Former Prince Andrew sparks frustration among Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 19, 2025

Andrew continues to frustrate Prince William, Kate Middleton
Andrew continues to frustrate Prince William, Kate Middleton

Former Prince Andrew continues to test Prince William and Kate Middleton’s patience with his antics after losing royal titles and royal residence.

According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales are unhappy with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after he was photographed riding a horse on the Windsor grounds.

An insider told Daily Mail that the former Duke of York, who is spending his final days at Royal Lodge before moving to Sandringham, has drawn criticism for his behaviour.

The ex-prince’s horseback outing in Windsor is “not a good look” and has angered Kate and William, the report claimed. 

They said, "It's really not a good look. The King won't be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer."

This comes after a report by The Express claimed that Andrew has stopped going out of the Royal Lodge and spends most of his time “padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering."

More From Royals

King Charles concerned for ‘disgraced' brother Andrew after stripping his titles
King Charles concerned for ‘disgraced' brother Andrew after stripping his titles
Kate Middleton wins hearts with first speech since cancer diagnosis: 'Princess of hearts'
Kate Middleton wins hearts with first speech since cancer diagnosis: 'Princess of hearts'
Meghan Markle blasted over fashion choices in 'As Ever' Christmas video
Meghan Markle blasted over fashion choices in 'As Ever' Christmas video
Sarah Ferguson kept Andrew blindsided of her darker secrets
Sarah Ferguson kept Andrew blindsided of her darker secrets
Prince Harry signals he is done with US, says expert
Prince Harry signals he is done with US, says expert
Andrew was main target in Jeffrey Epstein attacks, claims email
Andrew was main target in Jeffrey Epstein attacks, claims email
Prince George is taught ‘larger purpose' during on-the-job training
Prince George is taught ‘larger purpose' during on-the-job training
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry bee harvesting job in confession
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry bee harvesting job in confession
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband talks about their ‘civilised' breakup
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband talks about their ‘civilised' breakup