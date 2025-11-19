Harry, Meghan urging Princess Eugenie to turn her back on royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan push Eugenie to leave royal family amid Andrew scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are encouraging Princess Eugenie to step away from royal life and consider a move to the US amid growing pressure following her parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s latest scandal.

After the former Duke and Duchess of York were stripped of their titles, public calls mounted for their daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to lose theirs too.

Now, a source has told Closer Magazine that Eugenie feels vulnerable and is weighing a move away from London with her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their two sons.

“With everything going on with her parents and the way they’ve suddenly been cut loose, she's feeling very vulnerable,” they said of Eugenie.

“She’s not on the chopping block yet, and she does by no means want to turn her back on London or the royals, but she also feels like she ought to start preparing.

“She can’t put her eggs all in one basket. Plus, it’s very uncomfortable for her in London at the moment when everything with Andrew is in the front of nearly everyone’s minds.”

To help her do that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged her to escape the “royal bubble” by offering her support in US.

"They want her to break out of the royal bubble and have invited her to come spend more time in America with them," the source said.

They continued, "Even if she just wants a break to come and relax, they’ve told her they would both love it."

The source revealed the close bond Harry shares with Eugenie, saying he has "always had such a soft spot for Eugenie, she’s like a little sister to him and he’s very protective."

"And he too, has been feeling homesick, so it would do him a world of good to see his cousin. He and Meghan are very fond of Jack as well so they’re genuinely looking forward to having them come.

"There’s no date yet but they’ve all agreed to make a trip to Californian happen, it’s just a matter of when."