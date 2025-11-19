 
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle for career setbacks after US move

Prince Harry is struggling to find stability in US amid hopes of UK return, expert

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 19, 2025

Prince Harry said to hold Meghan Markle responsible for career setbacks
Prince Harry is struggling to find stability in the US after a series of failed projects and reportedly blames Meghan Markle for it.

According to royal author Tina Brown, the Duke of Sussex expected Meghan to guide him through life outside the monarchy.

However, their ventures have repeatedly fallen apart, leaving the couple increasingly sidelined and Harry holds Meghan accountable. 

“He thought that Meghan would be his guide in the big wide world beyond Buckingham Palace, and it turns out that Meghan makes one terrible professional decision after another," Brown said, per GB News.

She continued, “Now they’re pariahs everywhere, it seems, which is a very difficult situation for them because America was supposed to be the place that paid the bills.

“What is sad is that Harry’s very good at being a prince. He’s charming, he’s upbeat, he’s attractive, he makes people happy when he walks into a room, he’s very good with young people.

“You could send him around the world and he’s always going to be welcomed and appealing. And I think he has realised too late that he was born to be a prince."

But now Harry is "essentially just some guy doing PR gigs while Meghan tries out her latest cooking idea or whatever," said Brown.

“It looks more and more as if Harry’s best decision would be to find a way to come back to England.”

