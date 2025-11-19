Michelle Pfeiffer confesses she gets carried away with holiday decor and food

Michelle Pfeiffer admits she goes too far with holiday decor and food

Michelle Pfeiffer has admitted that she gets extremely involved in Christmas preparations every year.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine to promote her forthcoming Christmas comedy film, Oh. What. Fun., the 67-year-old American actress and film producer talked about getting into the Christmas spirit.

Expressing her joy for the upcoming festivities and celebrations, Pfeiffer said, “I overdo it. I really, I admit, I really overdo it. I have to. And every year I say, ‘I'm just not going to do that this year.’ And I can't help myself.”

The Batman Returns star,who welcomed her kids Claudia, 32, and John, 31, with her husband, David E. Kelley, a television writer and film producer, went on to emphasize that she overdoes “everything,” be it ‘decorating, food.”

Notably, in the upcoming film directed by Michael Showalter, Pfeiffer is playing the role of Claire Clauster, “the Christmas-loving suburban mom,” who decorates her front lawn. She also plans a perfect holiday for her husband Nick (played by Denis Leary) and their three children, Channing (Felicity Jones), Taylor (Chloë Grace Moretz), and Sammy (Dominic Sessa).

It is pertinent to mention that Oh. What. Fun. is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2025.