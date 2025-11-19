Michael B. Jordan finally reveals reason for avoiding social media

Michael B. Jordan on social media absence: 'Born in 87'

Michael B. Jordan, a well-known star, is not on social media. That's a shock for a major celebrity, as nearly all his fellow actors are there.



Now he tells Vanity Fair the reason behind his absence. "Man, I'm born in '87," adding, "I'm this bridge between knowing what it was like without social media, but then also understanding the impact that it has today."

In other news, Michael recently starred in Sinners, which became an explosive hit. His friend, Tom Cruise, couldn't resist praising him during The Final Reckoning's premiere in New York City.

"Oh listen, it's wonderful to see him,” he told the press while pointing to the Black Panther star. “Really, he's enormously talented.”

“And what he and [Ryan] Coogler do together... he's a great actor," the megastar raved about the actor and his director Ryan Coogler in the Sinners.

"He's dedicated to his brand. I really respect him. Respect Coogler, I love that film. I love the films that they make. It's brilliant, you know, big cinema," the star added.

"I admire what they do and I love to see people do well in life. That is a thing that I work very hard to do — all I can to help people and see them do well," he continued.

"Filmmakers, actors — people know always my door's always open, so I'm very excited about what they're creating and it's always inspiring. It goes back and forth," Tom concluded.