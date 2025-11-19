Billy Bob Thornton opens up about fear of aging

Billy Bob Thornton reveals how he celebrated 70th birthday

Billy Bob Thornton wasn't really happy about turning 70.

Billy celebrated his milestone 70th birthday in August.

He opened up about aging in a new interview with CBS News' Sunday Morning, sharing that it was scary.

"You know what, it's so funny you're scared of every milestone. But this one actually did affect me in a way that I had to, you know, have a few meetings with myself late at night," said Thornton.

Ultimately, the Oscar winner focused on the positive aspects of aging, such as gaining respect.

"We've all seen each other get older. And when I see that wisdom and see the respect that people have for them, it just kind of makes everything melt away somehow," he said. "I mean, I'm in a successful band and I'm in a successful show. Every day when I wake up I just say I'm blessed. That's really it."

For his milestone birthday, the Landman star stayed at home with his kids and wife Connie Angland and enjoyed some vegan cake.

“Connie asked me what I wanted and I said, ‘Nothing, absolutely nothing. As a matter of fact, don’t mention it to anybody,' " he told Rolling Stone in another recent interview.

"We really just hung out here at the house, just me and Connie and the kids," Billy said, "and had a nice time, and they got me a vegan cake, which — I can’t eat wheat or dairy, so that was awesome. Anytime a guy like me could have cake, it’s a great day."

Billy Bob Thornton will be seen in season two of Landman.