Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses

Julia Roberts reveals how she controls hair impulses

Julia Roberts also faces hair cut impulses like the rest of us.

Roberts talked about her hair styles and makeup looks in the cover story of The Hollywood Reporter's Beauty Issue.

The Pretty Woman star has had the same hairstylist (Serge Normant) for 33 years.

The Oscar winner confessed that Serge stands between her and some drastic hair changes.

She said, “Sometimes I do suggest things, and he just looks at me. Gently. With his eyes saying, ‘No.' It usually involves me wanting to cut all my hair off!”

"I trust Serge so completely that sometimes we don’t even talk about the look," she said of their dynamic.

After 33 years of working together, the duo have become family.

“Serge is so gifted and can do absolutely anything with hair, so, lucky for me, there is no need to go elsewhere for anything," Julia said. "At this point, we are more of a family than co-workers.”

Serge also shared insight on their relationship, saying, "Our connection was instant. Over the years, that bond has only deepened into the most amazing friendship. There’s a lot of trust between us, which makes creativity easy and fun.”

Jula Roberts and Serge began collaborating after a shoot in 1993.