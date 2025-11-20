 
Geo News

Julia Roberts makes confession about disastrous style impulses

Julia Roberts as had the same hairstylist for over three decades

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Julia Roberts reveals how she controls hair impulses
Julia Roberts reveals how she controls hair impulses 

Julia Roberts also faces hair cut impulses like the rest of us.

Roberts talked about her hair styles and makeup looks in the cover story of The Hollywood Reporter's Beauty Issue.

The Pretty Woman star has had the same hairstylist (Serge Normant) for 33 years.

The Oscar winner confessed that Serge stands between her and some drastic hair changes.

She said, “Sometimes I do suggest things, and he just looks at me. Gently. With his eyes saying, ‘No.' It usually involves me wanting to cut all my hair off!”

"I trust Serge so completely that sometimes we don’t even talk about the look," she said of their dynamic.

After 33 years of working together, the duo have become family.

“Serge is so gifted and can do absolutely anything with hair, so, lucky for me, there is no need to go elsewhere for anything," Julia said. "At this point, we are more of a family than co-workers.”

Serge also shared insight on their relationship, saying, "Our connection was instant. Over the years, that bond has only deepened into the most amazing friendship. There’s a lot of trust between us, which makes creativity easy and fun.”

Jula Roberts and Serge began collaborating after a shoot in 1993. 

More From Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage
Kim Petras reveals she injured her vocal cords: 'Had to shut up'
Kim Petras reveals she injured her vocal cords: 'Had to shut up'
Amanda Seyfried drops stars' names she wants in 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried drops stars' names she wants in 'Mamma Mia 3'
Billy Bob Thornton opens up about fear of aging
Billy Bob Thornton opens up about fear of aging
Michael B. Jordan finally reveals reason for avoiding social media
Michael B. Jordan finally reveals reason for avoiding social media
Inside Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness' progress toward amicable dynamic
Inside Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness' progress toward amicable dynamic
Toys face major threat in upcoming 'Toy Story 5'
Toys face major threat in upcoming 'Toy Story 5'
Michelle Pfeiffer confesses she gets carried away with holiday decor and food
Michelle Pfeiffer confesses she gets carried away with holiday decor and food
Paris Jackson blasts Michael Jackson estate over Miles Teller casting in biopic video
Paris Jackson blasts Michael Jackson estate over Miles Teller casting in biopic