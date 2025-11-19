Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows

A member of the House of Lords urged the British government to confirm whether it plans to bring legislation before parliament to give effect to the decision of King Charles to remove all titles from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The question tabled on November 5 by Viscount Stansgate received an answer on November 17 by Baroness Anderson on behalf of the cabinet.

Her answer read: "Following the statement made by Buckingham Palace on 30 October , the entitlement to the title of ‘Prince’ and the style of ‘Royal Highness’ has been removed by Letters Patent. The title of the Duke of York has been removed from the Roll of the Peerage and will no longer be used officially. There is therefore no need for legislation to implement the measures that have been announced."

King Charles with his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Commenting on the cabinet office response, Graham Smith, the CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic said, "Despite claims from the palace, Andrew remains Duke of York and Earl of Inverness. They were being dishonest when they claimed they’d been removed."

The question was asked days after King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his remaining royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

The monarch also ordered his Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to vacate his Royal Lodge residence.

Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson, who recently faced scrutiny over one of her leaked emails to Epstein, also lost her Duchess of York title.