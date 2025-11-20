Margaret Colin shares two cents on Adam Brody's new gig

Photo: Margaret Colin reflects on Adam Brody's role in 'Nobody Wants This'

Gossip Girl alum Margaret Colin has shared her thoughts on Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s latest gig, and the renewed spotlight on the beloved TV couple.

Colin, who played Eleanor Waldorf, the stylish and sharp-tongued mother of Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, reflected on Brody's newfound attention as he plays rabbi Noah Roklov in Nobody Wants This, opposite Kristen Bell's podcaster Joanne.

“I think it’s spectacular,” she told the outlet, adding that she fully understands the hype surrounding The O.C. alum.

“He’s got a great, calm, sexy male energy, like he’s going to take care of things in that show,” Colin said of Brody's character.

While she admitted she hasn’t had a chance to binge the series yet, Colin had nothing but love for her former on-screen daughter.

“She looks great,” she said of Meester, 39.

“I was really lucky that I got to work with her so much. She’s a great gal.”

During the same chat, she recalled bumping into Blake Lively, 13 years after the show went off the air, and the unexpected run-in was sweeter than fans could imagine.

“I ran into Blake on the street, which was hysterical because she’s such a big star now. It was a big bear hug on the streets of New York, and she was just having lunch in a cafe,” she said.