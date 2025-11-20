Prince Harry only offered to help Eugenie to get ‘a win' over William?

Prince Harry’s true intentions revealed as he extends offer to help Eugenie

A royal expert has exposed the real intention behind Prince Harry’s new offer to Princess Eugenie amid ongoing drama surrounding her father, Andrew.

According to Closer Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has offered to help Eugenie amid growing calls to strip her of her royal titles.

An insider revealed that Harry and Meghan Markle have told Eugenie to visit US or relocate to somewhere near them.

“At this stage Harry and Meghan are working on getting her and Jack over for a visit and once they’re face to face he’s going to launch into a hard sell for them to make the move permanently,” the insider said, referring to Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

“They both say life is too short to stay stuck in a toxic environment and they feel like Eugenie and Jack could really thrive if they take the leap over to America,” they added.

While Harry does not have any ill intentions behind his offer, getting a win over William by offering to help Eugenie would be a cherry on top, shared the insider.

“If they do it will go down like a lead balloon with William who will no doubt see it as them siding with Harry,” they said.

“But that’s not the motivation for Harry, he genuinely wants them in his world, but of course it will be satisfying if he can get a ‘win’ over this brother.”