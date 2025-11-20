Andrew scandal continues as he refuses to share 'full truth' with King Charles

Andrew’s lies about past sins continues to hurt monarchy

Andrew has continued to lie about his past sins which is hurting the monarchy as King Charles cannot completely disassociate himself from the situation.

According to a royal expert, more revelations will be made about the former prince as Jeffrey Epstein files are set to be released soon.

Speaking with The Sun, royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has still not shared the full truth with the royal family.

“(Andrew) clearly didn’t tell the full truth to his mother, the late Queen," the expert told the publication.

“He didn’t tell the full truth to the King, which is why this was allowed to go on for so long.

“Perhaps if he had said the truth very early on, a lot of people would have had different judgements and different things would have happened.”

The expert further claimed that Andrew’s scandal has become a “stain” on the Royal family and monarchy’s reputation.

“I think also the Palace… since the death of the Queen, we’ve been in a transitional phase,” he said. “It’s a fragile relationship between public and monarchy.”

“Monarchy is an unelected institution after all,” Jobson continued. “So, you know, that relationship has to be maintained. And I think that this has left a huge stain on the royal family.

“They’ve done their best to distance themselves from it, but they can’t distance themselves from the second son of the late Queen.”