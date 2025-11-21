Prince Harry gets reduced to pleading with his wife

Prince Harry finds himself forced into pleading

Prince Harry has found himself ‘pleading’ with Meghan Markle, for a trip back to the UK, but insiders reveal she is having ‘none of it’.

The news has been revealed by a well placed source that just sat down with Closer magazine.

According to the insider, Prince Harry is feeling very homesick and while “he’s got nothing against the Kardashians, but partying with reality stars and influencers isn’t what he imagined for his life when he moved to America.”

This led the source to even go as far as to say, “it truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family.”

Because “these people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy.”

This has led to his feelings because “he’s very homesick right now and pleading with Meghan to line up a trip or two to the UK, but she won’t hear of it.”

Reason being “for her, this is a time to grab opportunity with both hands and there's no reason or excuse for Harry to be moaning or acting like a brat.”

Now “she needs him on top form and playing the game right now, instead of pining for the boring old life they left behind five years ago.”

“She simply won’t tolerate it,” the source also warned before signing off.