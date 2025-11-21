 
Geo News

Prince Harry gets reduced to pleading with his wife

Prince Harry has wound up pleading with his wife

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Prince Harry finds himself forced into pleading
Prince Harry finds himself forced into pleading

Prince Harry has found himself ‘pleading’ with Meghan Markle, for a trip back to the UK, but insiders reveal she is having ‘none of it’.

The news has been revealed by a well placed source that just sat down with Closer magazine.

According to the insider, Prince Harry is feeling very homesick and while “he’s got nothing against the Kardashians, but partying with reality stars and influencers isn’t what he imagined for his life when he moved to America.”

This led the source to even go as far as to say, “it truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family.”

Because “these people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy.”

This has led to his feelings because “he’s very homesick right now and pleading with Meghan to line up a trip or two to the UK, but she won’t hear of it.”

Reason being “for her, this is a time to grab opportunity with both hands and there's no reason or excuse for Harry to be moaning or acting like a brat.”

Now “she needs him on top form and playing the game right now, instead of pining for the boring old life they left behind five years ago.”

“She simply won’t tolerate it,” the source also warned before signing off. 

More From Royals

Meghan Markle recalls her childhood and behavior and antics
Meghan Markle recalls her childhood and behavior and antics
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor personal risk mounts as he faces subpoena
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor personal risk mounts as he faces subpoena
Queen Camilla shares personal message to essay competition winners
Queen Camilla shares personal message to essay competition winners
Prince William breaks silence after emotional reunion with Rob Burrow's family
Prince William breaks silence after emotional reunion with Rob Burrow's family
Princess Kate says George, Charlotte, Louis willl be 'very sad' about THIS video
Princess Kate says George, Charlotte, Louis willl be 'very sad' about THIS
Prince Harry's standing takes a hit: 'Quite the snob!'
Prince Harry's standing takes a hit: 'Quite the snob!'
Prince William gets emotional remembering the late rugby idol
Prince William gets emotional remembering the late rugby idol
Meghan Markle gets honest about Paris Fashion Week appearance
Meghan Markle gets honest about Paris Fashion Week appearance
Prince William declares 'no tolerance' for Harry and Meghan video
Prince William declares 'no tolerance' for Harry and Meghan