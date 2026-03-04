Meghan Markle brutally mocked for latest post

Meghan Markel every move is under microsope and her latest promotional post for lifestyle brand As Ever landed her in trouble, sparking a firestorm of criticism.

Prince Harry's wife is no stranger to scrutiny, but her fresh slip-up has left fans and followers piling on the backlash.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her brand’s official Instagram page on Tuesday to share a new post featuring her spreads.

The picture shows five teaspoons of jam on a plate. It was coupled with a message: “Three spreads, each with its own point of view."

It added: "Strawberry for brightness and freshness."

"Raspberry for depth and gentle tartness."

"Orange Marmalade for warmth and subtle sweetness."

However, the post attracted unexpected responce, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and disdain.

Some even raised questions about the brand's reputation and Meghan's ability to navigate the spotlight.

Some users on Reddit also spoke about the Duchess’s photo, with one writing: “Just a spoonful of slop won't help the medicine go down. Instead, you'll need meds for this gastric nightmare.”

A second person commented: “Three spreads but five spoons? Either she can't count or two of them are doubled up, but that's also s****d.”

Others made fun of the caption, with one user saying: “Why does that caption read like a bad incantation or potion recipe? Don't get me wrong, I love me some Charmed, but that's just nonsense."

Another tried to explain Meghan's nature and ability to make quick shift in her plans, adding: “Move easily like she moves from humanitarian work to red carpets? What does that even mean??”