Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Beatrice, Eugenie latest nightmare

Sarah Ferguson jumps into action as her two daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie get caught in a major new scandal.

The two sisters had already been facing intense scrutiny over how much they had known about their parents’ business with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the files released from the US Department of Justice, emails claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie may have become share holders in a business venture in connection with Epstein.

However, a spokesperson for the former Duchess told The i Paper that “although there were talks, no shares were ultimately granted”.

The publication had also reached out to Keith Frankel, a US supplements entrepreneur, who had been in talks with Fergie about the potential venture, but he did not respond to the request to comment.

Moreover, Beatrice and Eugenie were also contacted but they did not respond.

The allegations stems from email correspondence Fergie and Epstein had in 2010, in which the former Duchess had been pressing the financier for a large sum to money to pay off her debts.

When Epstein had declined due to his restrictions, he connected her with Keith, who had been making a business proposition for her. In those emails, Sarah had stated that she wanted Beatrice and Eugenie should also have shares in the venture.