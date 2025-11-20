 
Sarah Ferguson's hard work goes down the drain amid Andrew scandal

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also lost her royal titles and residence amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

F. Quraishi
November 20, 2025

Sarah Ferguson suffers further humiliation amid ongoing scandal
Sarah Ferguson’s hard work has went down the drain after her new children’s book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, will no longer be released.

As per reports, the former Duchess of York’s book will no longer be sold after the publisher decided to pulp the title.

The book was originally scheduled for release on October 9 and later pushed to November 20, but it has now been removed from the publishing schedule and any printed copies will be recycled.

Speaking on the matter, an insider told Daily Mail that the decision reflects “an acknowledgment of the inevitabl.”

The novel has "not been delayed, it’s being pulped,” they said, adding, “It’s an acknowledgment of the inevitable. No one is going to want to buy i.”

Moreover, all the book signing appearances and events have also been canceled with one bookstore representative telling the publication, "It's a mess. The book is unsalvageable."

