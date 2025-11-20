Kim Kardashian gets candid about aftermath of health scare

 
Kim Kardashian's health scare is related to the diagnosis of a brain aneurysm

By
Hassan Sohail
|

November 20, 2025

Kim Kardashian gives update on brain aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian was earlier diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. It was a shock to her, as well as her family and fans.

Now, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, she has given an update on the aftermath of her health scare.

“They called me today and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain,’” she tells sister Kourtney Kardashian. “They’re like, ‘It’s been there for years.’”

Quickly after the diagnosis, Kim shares she got in touch with Keith Black, a brain surgeon.

“I called Keith Black — the brain surgeon. I sent him a picture of my scan, and he was like, ‘I want you to come in for all this imaging,’” the Skims founder recalls the conversation. “Then I asked, ‘Can I wait? What makes it rupture?’ And they’re like, ‘Just stress.’”

The stress, the mother of four shares, also came from her bar exam. “I’m like, ‘OK, I’m taking the bar exam and I’m studying 10 hours a day. The stress has been next level to the point of hives.”

In other news, NASA had to tweet a clarification after Kim, during her reality show on Hulu, repeated a conspiracy theory regarding the landing on the moon.

"I'm sending you a million interviews with Buzz Aldrin. This [reporter] asks, ‘What was the scariest moment?' And he goes, ‘There was no scary moment because it didn't happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen," the aspiring lawyer said, referring to the Apollo 11 space mission.

"@KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before… 6 times!" the NASA tweet read in response.

