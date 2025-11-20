Meghan Markle's self-made status rubbished for forgetting her ‘prince husband'

Meghan Markle ridiculed for her comments about being self made

Meghan Markle’s comments about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have just found herself being called out by The Times writer Charlie Gowans-Eglinton who just penned an opinion piece.

In it they wrote, “Nothing says bravery like launching a brand with just the support of your prince husband and only your very close, dearest friends to shore you up if you fail.”

“Although perhaps it helps if some of those friends are oligarchs; the Sussexes were hobnobbing with the Bezoses and Zuckerbergs at Kris Jenner’s birthday party last week,” they added.

Because if what the Duchess said is true and her children to “face things that feel completely insurmountable every day”, the writer notes “will need bravery” even though she did not list any of these ‘insurmountable’ things.

However, that is not to say the writer ended there because they added, “I’m sure I can think of a million insurmountable hurdles for the next generation of the original nepo babies, royals.”

Before signing off she even poked fun at all the other comments the Duchess, as well as her friends said because according to one, Serena Williams, Meghan has ““made it a study, using books and apps, a diligence that has made her an authority within her friend circle.”

“Perhaps 2026 will bring us a “With Love, Meghan: Raising Little Princes” parenting special,” the writer said in their concluding remarks regarding the whole thing.