Prince William declares 'no tolerance' for Harry and Meghan

Prince William plans to wipe out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is reportedly already planning major changes within the royal family.

Once he ascends to the throne, the eldest son of King Charles may leave several relatives out in the cold.

In an interview with Eugene Levy for Apple TV+ The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales hinted on "changes" when he becomes King. William admitted that he doesn't "fear" to lead differently.

These comments sparked speculations about William's plans with an insider claiming that the Prince of Wales has "zero tolerance" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After years of tensions and them stepping away from the royal family in 2020, insiders told Radar Online that William has no desire to welcome his brother back.

Hilary A. Fordwich said, "King Charles might try to let Harry and Meghan do more, but I can tell you Prince William has no tolerance for that. He does not trust his brother. He basically does not want to address it. He doesn't want to have anything else to do with him."

The royal expert went on to add that William has been "hurt more greatly" by the actions of Prince Harry and his uncle ex-Prince Andrew. "And he is more concerned and sees them as a liability more than his father ever did. So, I think they are going to have a tougher time when he does become king," Hilary noted.

As per the sources, Prince William is "laser-focused on preserving the monarchy" for his son, and heir, Prince George. It is pertinent to mention that this comes as Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, made his debut at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance.

He accompanied the Princess of Wales at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 8, 2025, when Prince William was not present.