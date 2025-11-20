Prince William gets emotional remembering the late rugby idol

Prince William shares emotional reunion with Rob Burrow's family

Prince William had an emotional reunion during the latest royal engagement.

On November 20, 2025, the Prince of Wales travelled to Seacroft Hospital to unveil Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Centre and met with the family of late rugby legend.

During the official opening of new health facility dedicated to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) care in Leeds, William also met Burrow's longtime friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield along with the late rugby legend's widow Lindsey, and their children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

As per Kensington Palace the new Rob Burrow centre for Motor Neurone Disease reflects on the late sportsman's own philosophy of prioritizing families and ensuring patients receive dignified care. It is UK's first purpose-built center focused solely on MND diagnosis, treatment and research.

Prince William's personal tribute to Rob Burrow following his death:

Rob Burrow, diagnosed with MND two years after retiring from professional rugby, died in June 2024 at the age of 41 following a 5 year battle with the disease.

Prince William paid tribute to Rob following his death last year. "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W," the Prince of Wales wrote in the tribute.