Kourtney Kardashian interrupts Kim's terrifying tale, blames 'mom brain'

Kourtney Kardashian says THIS is 'instinctual thing' after interrupting sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian is putting blame on her “mom brain” after she zoned out during a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 46-year-old American media personality and socialite hosted her one-year-younger sister Kim at her house to discuss some home renovation ideas.

While they were bouncing ideas off each other, the 45-year-old American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman admitted that she was worried following an assassination attempt.

“Especially with last week with the hit out thing,” Kim starts opening up about the stress she is enduring. “I never heard about that,” Kourtney replied.

“What!” the SKIMS founder exclaimed. “There’s a hit out on you?” the Lemme co-founder asked.

Kim explained, “I had to change all my cars cause I couldn’t drive and I didn’t want my kids to think anything was weird. So, we all were like, we think it’s a scam.”

“But for a good 48 hours…” she clarified. “We’re pretty sure that this person [in jail] just wanted a good standing with me from behind bars. Or maybe it was a conversation that was had. Like, ‘What would this cost?’ or ‘How do we do this?’ We have no idea.”

Kourtney jumped in with an off-topic comment as she asked Kim, “Wait have you ever had a date with butter inside and sea salt? It’s a really good snack.”

“No. But thanks for really supporting this deep conversation,” Kim replied.

In a confessional, the mother of three children shed light on what she was thinking when she cut Kim during her secret confession of stress with a snack recommendation.

Kourtney elaborated, “Because I get so bored talking about everyone and their stuff. I just don’t want to be rude, but I think it’s when you’re like a new mom and you have a younger baby. I just feel like I don’t relate to any of you and I just want to go home."

“I think it’s an instinctual thing, like how they say you get mom brain. Your body’s made to just focus on your baby. That’s just what it is. I’m breastfeeding, so I care about a buttered date. Like eating a date with butter and salt on it. That’s what I care about,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney Kardashian shares her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-partner Scott Disick.