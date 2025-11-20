 
Prince William breaks silence after emotional reunion with Rob Burrow's family

The Prince of Wales unveiled Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Centre on Thursday

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 20, 2025

Prince William expresses 'pleasure' meeting Rob Burrow's family

Prince William, the Prince of Wales unveiled Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Centre.

As the future King travelled to Seacroft Hospital for important event, he also met the family of late rugby legend.

Later, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted photos from William's visit.

The pictures showed the Prince of Wales meeting the family of Rob, including his widow Lindsey and their children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

The statement shared alongside the photos read, "Opening the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds."

It continued, "Named after the late Rob Burrow CBE, the centre is the first purpose-built facility dedicated entirely to MND care, research, education and holistic support in the UK, and stands as a trailblazer for others around the country."

"It was a pleasure to meet professionals as well as Rob’s family, highlighting the incredible dedication and generosity that brought this vision to life," the statement on behalf of Prince William concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that this marked the UK's first purpose-built centre focused on MND diagnosis, treatment and research.

Rob Burrow, who passed away last year in June, was diagnosed with MND after retiring from professional rugby. The Prince of Wales penned an emotional tribute for him following his death, stating he "had a huge heart."

"He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,’" the son of King Charles added at the time.

