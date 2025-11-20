Queen Camilla shares personal message to essay competition winners

Queen Camilla celebrates young talent with uplifting message

Queen Camilla hosted a reception at St James' Palace on November 20, 2025.

The vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society celebrated the winners and runners-up of The Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025.

The official Instagram handle posted a carousel of photos from the event hosted by the Queen without King Charles.

The caption shared alongside the photos revealed details of the reception. It read, "Congratulations to the winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025!"

Continuing further, "Earlier today, The Queen, as Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, hosted a reception at St James’s Palace to celebrate the winners and runners-up of the competition."

"The oldest writing competition for schools has been delivered by the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1883," the caption added.

Notably, the caption also quoted Her Majesty saying during the reception, "I am certain that each one of our brilliant finalists has an exciting future ahead of you…"

The photos from the reception showed Queen Camilla awarding the winners and posing for photos with everyone.

This comes just a day after King Charles' solo appearance celebrating Coronation Food Project. Established in 2023, the Coronation Food Project addresses "the urgent challenge of reducing food waste while tackling hunger."