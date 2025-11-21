Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about recent lifestyle upgrade

Photo: Machine Gun Kelly talks commitment to sustainability post Megan Fox baby

Machine Gun Kelly is channeling his energy into a different kind of creation these days.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the musician and coffee entrepreneur opened up about his expanding role in the coffee business, particularly his newest venture into eco-friendly pods.

In doing so, MGK also revealed how becoming a father again has shifted his perspective on what he consumes and how he impacts the world.

For context, MGK and Megan Fox welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in April.

He is also dad to 16-year-old Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Fox, 39, and MGK first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, with the rapper proposing two years later.

Reflecting on the lifestyle changes he’s made, MGK, born Colson Baker, began, “I’ve been much more aware of what I’m putting in my body lately."

He continued, "and it’s crazy to think about how much plastic we consume without even realizing it.”

Introducing his new coffee pods, he explained, “Our pods are completely all natural, compostable and have no plastic. It’s an exciting next step for 27 Club.”

It is pertinent to mention here that MGK, 35, originally opened 27 Club Coffee in 2020 in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, his hometown.

The café, which transforms into a restaurant and lounge on weekends, pays homage to musical icons like Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, all of whom passed away at 27.