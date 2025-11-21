Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release

Photo: Cynthia Erivo explains ditching Elphaba-green ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release

Cynthia Erivo recently got candid about stepping away from her signature Elphaba shade of green during the Wicked: For Good press tour.

During an appearance on Today, the actress shared that choosing not to wear green was a conscious and symbolic shift, although she teased that fans should not consider the color gone for good.

With Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on 21st November, Erivo explained the intention behind her updated press-tour palette.

“I haven't retired it completely, I just haven't worn it as much this time around, because I don't know, we wanted an evolution for her [Elphaba].”

She continued, “We wore [green] a couple times through the [first] tour. This time we didn't wear it at all.”

Additionally, the star admitted that her connection to the emerald hue remains strong and that future looks may revisit the iconic color.

“This isn't the last time you'll see green on me,” Erivo added.

“It's actually one of my favorite colors, but it wasn't right for this time around.”

Back in August, Erivo spoke with PEOPLE Magazine about her press-tour fashion strategy and the layers of meaning stitched into each look.

“Everything was really thought out, and that's the way we always are,” she said of her style team.

“We're very picky, selective about what we put on and what we're wearing, and the story we're telling.”