 
Geo News

Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first baby, a daughter, April 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Photo: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working toward getting back together: Source
Photo: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working toward getting back together: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly in one of their most stable phases yet following the arrival of their daughter, Saga Blade.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, the couple’s lives are now “much more integrated,” and sources have claimed that “as long as” MGK “commits to proving himself,” Fox is open to “give him another chance.”

With their first holiday season as a family of four approaching, the Jennifer’s Body star and the Grammy nominee are said to be prioritizing unity. 

“They are planning on spending the holidays together and are working toward getting back together. They want to be unified as the holidays approach and want to make their family dynamic harmonious,” an insider shared.

In 2020, MGK and Megan sparked romance while working on the Midnight in the Switchgrass set. 

Two years later, the couple announced their engagement, only to call it quits in late 2024, but now they are together again.

The source further noted that the couple is focused on rebuilding trust and stability as they move forward.

“He’s made mistakes and they are hoping to get back to where they were. They want their family dynamic to work.”

More From Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress
Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress
Megan Fox, MGK find peace, healing post daughter Saga Blade: Source
Megan Fox, MGK find peace, healing post daughter Saga Blade: Source
Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about recent lifestyle upgrade
Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about recent lifestyle upgrade
Ariana Grande gets COVID again
Ariana Grande gets COVID again
Normani unveils new creative expression via fashion line
Normani unveils new creative expression via fashion line
'It Ends With Us' author no longer tells people she wrote novel: Here's why
'It Ends With Us' author no longer tells people she wrote novel: Here's why
Major update on 'House of the Dragon' new season
Major update on 'House of the Dragon' new season
Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'