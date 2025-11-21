Miss Jamaica sidelined from Miss Universe pageant day after on-stage accident

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry did not participate in the Miss Universe competition on Thursday, November 20, due to health concerns.

For those unversed, the 28-year-old fell offstage during the preliminary evening gown round on November 19.

In social media videos of the incident, Henry is seen walking across the stage in an orange dress and high heels before falling off.

Following the incident, the owner of the Miss Universe pageant shared a statement regarding the contestant's condition.

"I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated," Raul Rocha penned on his Instagram handle.

"I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care," he added.

Later, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization also shared a statement on social media, giving an update on the model's status.

"The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization wishes to advise the public that Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition ahead of this weekend’s Miss Universe Finals in Thailand," the organization said.

"Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery," they added.