Kate Middleton breaks silence Meghan Markle ‘petty' effort to overshadow her

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle scheduling her show to outshine her

Kate Middleton brushed off at Meghan Markle’s decision to release her festive Netflix special just two days before the Princess of Wales’ annual Together at Christmas broadcast.

Speaking with Radar Online, royal insiders said the timing of the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to debut on December 3, raised eyebrows across palace.

They said Kate, whose carol service will take place on December 5, views the move as another “petty” attempt by Meghan to compete with her.

“Kate saw the announcement and just laughed. She thinks Meghan is being petty again, but she isn't losing sleep over it,” the royal insider said.

"She believes her carol service will outshine and crush anything Meghan puts out."

"There's a feeling that Meghan is constantly trying to match or mirror what Kate does,” another insider told the publication.

They added, "Kate's attitude is that she doesn't need to compete – she knows her event will dominate the season and she knows she is seen as far classier than Meghan."