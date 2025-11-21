Andrew determined to preserve his lavish lifestyle despite public humiliation

Andrew looks for ways to maintain luxurious lifestyle after losing royal titles

Andrew is planning a scheme to maintain his life of luxury despite public humiliation after he was stripped of royal titles and residence.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, royal insiders revealed the former prince and Duke of York has no intention of giving up his lavish lifestyle.

And for this, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is considering selling personal assets such as jewels, letters, photographs and other mementoes, which could fetch millions at auction.

“Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims, which would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction,” they said.

The source added, “He has letters from his parents, photos that capture intimate and historical moments and other mementoes that would be any collector’s dream and fetch and absolute fortune if he goes down this route.”

“There are private collectors all over the world, especially in America and the Middle East, who’d gladly mop these up and pay millions for the privilege which would go a long way for Andrew and Sarah right now as they’re in dire straits financially.”

Another insider revealed that “disgraced” Andrew is determined to keep his staff, including butlers, cleaners, and chefs, and continues to prioritize his morning horse rides.

“He’s not willing to give up his butlers, his cleaners, his chefs…he’s still making his morning rides a priority so he needs his horses and a staff to care for them,” they said.