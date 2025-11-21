Zara Larsson sends special message to teen fan after sharing the stage

Zara Larsson has a special message for her 16-year-old fan who joined her onstage at a concert in Amsterdam.

The 27-year-old Swedish singer had invited Julia Coster on stage to rock out with her during her powerful show in the Netherlands' capital.

Videos of the duo sharing the stage have gone viral on TikTok, with one clip garnering nearly 15 million views.

Now, Zara has shared a special message for her teen fan.

"Hi Julia! I just wanted to say that being on stage with you was such an honor, and look at what you have created!" the Midnight Sun hitmaker said in a video message shared with Good Morning America.

"The way people are bringing this energy up onstage every night, inspired by you, is so incredible," she added.

After that, Julia revealed to GMA what the singer's message means to her.

"Oh my god, that's insane," said Julia. "This video, it means the world to me. I'm never going to delete it, and I'm going to watch it every night."

Recalling sharing the stage with Zara, the teen fan said, "I panicked a little bit. I was like, 'Oh my God, now it's really happening."

"The first thing I thought when I saw her, it was like, 'Whoa, you're so tiny and your makeup is perfect.' It makes me also happy, because I see people being happy about that video, and that [makes] me even happier," she added.