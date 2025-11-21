Prince William makes another demand to King Charles on Andrew issue

Prince William thinks King Charles ‘far too soft’ on ‘disgraced’ Andrew

Prince William has reportedly demanded that his “disgraced” uncle Andrew be given a “limit in line with the living expenses.”

According to a report released by Closer Magazine, the former prince is trying to maintain his life of luxury despite public humiliation after he was stripped of royal titles and residence.

An insider revealed that he is willing to sell selling personal assets such as jewels, letters, photographs and other mementoes for millions at auction.

However, the Prince of Wales “is incensed, and is demanding Andrew be given a limit in line with the living expenses of a commoner, since that is what he is now.”

“Andrew scoffs at the idea of that,” they said, adding that the former Duke of York says “he’s already given up enough.”

As for William, they said he thinks King Charles is “being far too soft” on Andrew but he would not let any of it slide.

“He says his behaviour is egregious and he’s making it his mission to put an end to it,” the source added of William’s views on Andrew.

“Andrew’s still completely in denial about how far he’s fallen,” the publication claimed. “He just can't, or won't, see it.”

“William thinks it’s disgraceful that he's still burning through all this cash and keeps saying this will be one of the first messes he’ll clean up when he becomes king.

“He’s determined to end the days of Andrew living like a lord once and for all.”