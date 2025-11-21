Kanye West makes shocking accusation against Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian accused of 'copying' Kanye West wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying her ex-husband Kanye West's current wife Bianca Censori.

As per the sources, Kanye has accused his ex-wife Kim stealing Bianca's look.

Radar Online reported that the rapper still "cyberstalks" the SKIMS founder and pass judgement on her style.

"Kanye still cyberstalks Kim all the time, passing judgment on her style and saying how predictable and dull she looks these days without his genius input," the source stated to the outlet.

Adding, "He'll tell anyone who will listen that he was singularly responsible for shaping her into the sex symbol she's become, and now he's doing the exact same thing with Bianca."

Kanye is said to be "obsessed" with getting one up on Kim despite his own wife Bianca being accused of copying the reality TV star's style.

The tipster shared, "To see Kim rocking the same style he's chosen for his current wife, not just the haircut but the whole wardrobe, has him totally crowing from the rooftops and, in classic Kanye style, calling her all kinds of names."

They added, "He's saying that she's way past her prime and too filled with plastic these days to warrant his attention, whereas Bianca's a true natural beauty who is destined to become way bigger than Kim."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship:

The Kardashians star and the rapper got married in 2014 and welcomed four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, they finalized their divorce in 2022.

While Kim only publicly dated Pete Davidson after her split from Kanye, the rapper on the other hand tied the knot with Bianca Censori in January 2023.