Adele preparing to have a baby?

Adele slows down her life to have a baby

Adele is said to be enjoying the time away from the spotlight.

The singer is reportedly finally able to "breathe again" as she has been avoiding spotlight for nearly a year.

Insiders told Radar Online that Adele is focused on a quiet family time with her fiancé Rich Paul.

The source told the outlet, "Adele's been telling people she feels like she's finally able to breathe again."

Adding, "All the pressures of her career took their toll and she's finally getting a break. These days she spends her time nesting with Rich and living as normal a life as an A-list superstar can."

Furthermore, insiders claim that there's one major thing on the songstress' agenda: having a child.

The source said, "She's still all about having a baby — that's first and foremost, and slowing her life down has been preparation for that."

"Now she's started saying she's not sure she can ever go back to the crazy life of performing and being under the microscope constantly," they added.

This comes after Adele talked about wanting a kid in May 2024. She told the audience in Vegas, "I want to have a baby ... a girl because I've already got a boy."

Moreover, during her Las Vegas residency in 2024, Adele also announced taking break.

"I just need a rest, I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now," she said at the time.

Adele with her fiance Rich Paul

The singer, who shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, is now engaged to sports agent Rich Paul.

As per the sources if Rich wasn't tied to LA, the songstress "be pushing to move back to England."

"But that's not really in the cards, so for now she's just going back home for lots of visits," they noted.