Kim Kardashian, Drake's secret relationship finally exposed

Drake moved to Hidden Hills for Kim Kardashian?

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 21, 2025

Kim Kardashian and Drake are friends with benefits?
Kim Kardashian and Drake have reportedly been hooking up for years.

The sources have finally spilled the secret of Kim and Drake's relationship. As per tipsters Drake has been "obsessed" with Kim.

"Everyone knows she's the reason he moved to Hidden Hills in 2012 – because he wanted to be in her neighborhood," the source revealed to Radar Online.

They went on to add, "He played the friend card with Kim for a long time and still publicly claims that's all they are, but everyone knows they've been hooking up for years on and off."

While the rapper is a "big flex" for Kim Kardashian, she is said to be keeping their relationship out of spotlight due to her ex-husband Kanye West, who was reportedly the reason behind her split from Pete Davidson.

"No doubt it irks her that she's getting this reputation as not being able to get a date," the source claimed.

Adding, "If it wasn't for Kanye and his unhinged behavior, she'd be pushing Drake to go public."

"Look at the absolute nightmare he unleashed on Pete Davidson when they dated. Pete broke up with her because he was truly afraid for his safety," they noted.

However, the duo's relationship situation said to be okay for both as Drake "likes people to think he's single, even when he's not, that way he can keep being a player."

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder "says she's fine with it because she doesn't need drama" with Kanye West.

The Kardashians star was married to Ye for almost eight years. The former couple also share four kids together.

