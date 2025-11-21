Rumer Willis reveals real reason she can't explain her dad Bruce's condition

Rumer Willis hints at hidden struggle as her father Bruce deals with dementia

Rumer Willis has revealed why she finds it difficult to answer how her father, Bruce Willis, is doing after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 37-year-old eldest daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore talked about the challenges they are dealing with as a family after her father developed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022 during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

A fan asked Rumer about Bruce’s condition, to which she responded, “People always ask me this question and I think it’s kind of a hard one to answer because the truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great.”

“But he’s doing okay in terms of somebody who’s dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?” she added.

The Doctor Odyssey star went further and stated that normal “parameters” for how a person’s wellbeing is “don’t really work anymore in my mind” when it comes to her father, so this is “always an interesting question” for her to answer.

However, Rumer did answer the question in the following clip, admitting that she is grateful for every moment she spends with her ailing father and her 2-year-old daughter, Louetta, at his residence.

Notably, the most special thing to her is that she can still hug Bruce. “The answer that I would give is I’m so happy and grateful that I still get to go and hug him.”

“I’m so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back from him.”

“[I’m so happy] that I still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving and so that feels really nice. Yeah, I just feel grateful that I get to go over there with Louetta, and we get to spend time with him and I get to feel the love that he has for me and that he puts out for me and that I can love him and be with him,” Rumer explained.