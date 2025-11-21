Hilary Duff returns after a decade with new album

Hilary Duff announces new album after 10 years

Hilary Duff has finally made a major comeback with a new album.

Nearly a decade later, the songstress announced her first album titled, luck... or something. Notably, Hilary released the track Mature from the album earlier this month.

The album is set to release on February 20 via Atlantic Records.

In the statement shared alongside the album announcement, Hilary reflected on her journey in the industry. The former cild star said, "I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry."

She went on to add, "The album title is my way of answering that question."

Furthermore, Hilary added about the album, "It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something’."

"Many of the things I’ve been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that’s what’s shaped me," she noted.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Hilary Duff released the lead track, Mature, from the album earlier this month. She shared in the statement at the time, "'Mature' is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self."

"The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed," the songstress added further.

The album, Luck... or Something comes after the singer's last album Breathe In. Breathe Out. released in 2015.