Lily Allen talks evolution as she reflects on touring in 20's

Photo: Lily Allen reveals what it was like to tour in her twenties: 'Fun'

Lily Allen is preparing to return to the road and this tour seemingly marks a major personal milestone for her.

In a new interview on CBS Mornings, the 40-year-old pop star reflected on gearing up to tour her latest album West End Girl as this would be her first time traveling and performing since she got sober in 2019.

The project itself was reportedly inspired by the end of her marriage to actor David Harbour, but the tour represents something more meaningful than that.

Speaking with Anthony Mason, Allen admitted that performing in her twenties felt like “a big party,” often blurring the line between the stage and the lifestyle.

“I don't know if that if it sounded much fun to the people that were listening to it,” the Tennis artist laughed.

“It was sure as hell was fun, you know, going out there, but I'm not at that stage in my life.”

Allen explained that when she got sober in 2019, she imagined it would eventually allow her to bring West End Girl “to life,” but she never expected the touring gap to stretch this long.

Now, as she gears up to perform live again, she admitted that the nerves are real.

“I'm nervous,” the singer confessed.

“I don't think there's any risk of anything happening, but it's a real adrenaline rush that you get when you're on a stage and people responding to your words and when you come off stage that adrenaline is rushing around your body and looking for a place to get out.”