Brooks Nader shades ex-Gleb Savchenko amid renewed cheating drama

Brooks Nader calls ex-Gleb Savchenko 'toxic' on new podcast

Brooks Nader is taking fresh aim at ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko, months after accusing the Dancing with the Stars pro of cheating on her.

The model, 28, revisited their turbulent, on-off relationship in a recent appearance on Olivia Attwood’s debut episode of Olivia’s House.

Nader and Savchenko first got involved while partnered on season 33 of DWTS, sparking rumours with backstage kisses, TikTok flirtations, and even matching tattoos.

They split shortly after their 2024 elimination, briefly reunited, then ended things for good in April 2025 after Nader said she found evidence of cheating on his phone. Savchenko, 41, has denied the allegation.

On the podcast, Nader joked she “thinks” she dated him “from what he’s told me,” before criticising him for going on Instagram Live to rant about her and her family.

She dismissed claims she’s “bitter,” saying, “We can go tit for tat. We were both so petty and did toxic things to each other the whole season.”

Nader also said she knew going out would irritate Savchenko because he saw it as his “job” to be with her constantly during DWTS.

After their final split, Savchenko said he was blindsided, telling PEOPLE he learned from the media that Nader had ended the relationship.