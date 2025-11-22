 
Geo News

Brooks Nader shades ex-Gleb Savchenko amid renewed cheating drama

Nader and Savchenko first got involved while partnered on season 33 of 'DWTS'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Brooks Nader calls ex-Gleb Savchenko toxic on new podcast
Brooks Nader calls ex-Gleb Savchenko 'toxic' on new podcast

Brooks Nader is taking fresh aim at ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko, months after accusing the Dancing with the Stars pro of cheating on her.

The model, 28, revisited their turbulent, on-off relationship in a recent appearance on Olivia Attwood’s debut episode of Olivia’s House.

Nader and Savchenko first got involved while partnered on season 33 of DWTS, sparking rumours with backstage kisses, TikTok flirtations, and even matching tattoos. 

They split shortly after their 2024 elimination, briefly reunited, then ended things for good in April 2025 after Nader said she found evidence of cheating on his phone. Savchenko, 41, has denied the allegation.

On the podcast, Nader joked she “thinks” she dated him “from what he’s told me,” before criticising him for going on Instagram Live to rant about her and her family. 

She dismissed claims she’s “bitter,” saying, “We can go tit for tat. We were both so petty and did toxic things to each other the whole season.”

Nader also said she knew going out would irritate Savchenko because he saw it as his “job” to be with her constantly during DWTS.

After their final split, Savchenko said he was blindsided, telling PEOPLE he learned from the media that Nader had ended the relationship.

More From Entertainment

Carly Rae Jepsen marks milestone birthday while expecting first child
Carly Rae Jepsen marks milestone birthday while expecting first child
Alex Rodriguez addresses past romance with Cameron Diaz in new docuseries
Alex Rodriguez addresses past romance with Cameron Diaz in new docuseries
Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates family milestone with shoutout to husband
Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates family milestone with shoutout to husband
Lily Allen talks evolution as she reflects on touring in 20's
Lily Allen talks evolution as she reflects on touring in 20's
RAYE unveils what her dream ring would look like
RAYE unveils what her dream ring would look like
Hilary Duff returns after a decade with new album
Hilary Duff returns after a decade with new album
Billie Eilish makes exciting announcement
Billie Eilish makes exciting announcement
RAYE reveals ONE weakness singer wants future husband to counter video
RAYE reveals ONE weakness singer wants future husband to counter
Nicholas Galitzine praises Charli XCX for her 'incredible energy'
Nicholas Galitzine praises Charli XCX for her 'incredible energy'