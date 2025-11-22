D4vd not cooperating in investigation into teen's death

 
November 22, 2025

D4vd is reportedly "not cooperating" with investigators in the ongoing probe into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. 

The girl's body was found in the singer’s car in September 2025, one day after her birthday.

A police source tells PEOPLE that the 20-year-old musician, born David Anthony Burke, has not been interviewed, and authorities are still working to determine which crimes he or potential accomplices may have committed. 

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s final cause-of-death and toxicology reports are also still pending.

“We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else,” the source said. Police have also not pinpointed the exact time of Rivas’ death, though spring 2025 is considered the closest estimate.

Rivas’ body was discovered in the trunk of d4vd’s impounded Tesla in the Hollywood Hills, inside a plastic bag, and showing signs of decomposition. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office noted that Rivas had been reported missing multiple times in 2024, though her last known whereabouts remain unclear.

