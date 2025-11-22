Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis

Rumer Willis has shared a heartbreaking update about her father Bruce Willis' health journey.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress became emotional when she was asked how her father is doing amid his dementia diagnosis.

"People always ask me this question and I think it's kind of a hard one to answer, because the truth is that anybody with FDT is not doing great," Rumer replied to her fan.

"But he's doing OK in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia," she added.

Rumer went on to say that "The only way I feel like I could answer that in a way that's like he's doing great... how do I say this?"

"It's like those parameters don't really work anymore in my mind, so this is an interesting question," she said.

The eldest daughter of Bruce further said that she is thankful to still have her father in her life.

"The answer that I would give is that I'm so happy and grateful that I still get to go and hug him," explained the 37-year-old actress.

She further said, "I'm so grateful that when I go over there and give him a hug whether he recognizes me or not that he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him."

"That I still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I'm giving and so that feels really nice," added The House Bunny alum.

For those unversed, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022.