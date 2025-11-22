 
Kanye West's shocking confession leaves fans worried

Zaid Bin Amir
November 22, 2025

Kanye West left fans worried after saying he regrets participating in "life."

The 48-year-old controversial rapper made the concerning comments while speaking to fashion blogger Mystery Fashionist in Tokyo on Thursday, November 20.

When the interviewer asked Kanye, "Who am I here with, and where are you from?, to which he replied, "I'm Ye, I'm from Chicago."

The content creator then asked the Gold Digger crooner to rate his outfit.

"Oh, it's always a 10 out of 10," responded Kanye, pointing to his Yeezy boots. Kim Kardashian's ex added that the rest of his outfit was by Gosha Rubchinskiy.

When he asked about a "fashion trend" he "regrets" participating in, Kanye replied somberly, "Life."

Following the uncomfortable interaction, fans expressed their concerns for the rapper on social media.

“He looks so sad,” one person commented on the Kanye's clip posted on TikTok.

“He looks so sad, i wanna give him a hug,” agreed a second person.

“He sounds like he just finished crying trying to hold it together,” commented a third one.

