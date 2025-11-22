Kate Middleton reveals secret to glamourous blonde look

Kate Middleton breaks silence over viral blonde look

Kate Middleton spoke about the secret to her lighter locks for the first time after her blonder hair color made headlines this fall.

The Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William in London and told actress Su Pollard about what caused her lighter color.

According to the Daily Mail, Pollard said that she told the royal, "I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter."

"It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine," Princess Kate reportedly replied.

Reportedly, she revealed this detail backstage at the event, which also marked Kate and her husband, Prince William’s return to the red carpet for the first time in two years.

In September, the Princess of Wales made headlines when she returned to royal duty following a summer break with her blondest hair ever.

It was Princess Kate's most shocking hair transformation to date, as uptill now she had not deviated much from the glossy brunette shade that has been her signature since marrying William in 2011.

Royal hairstylist Neville Tucker — a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II — swiftly offered up a prediction in comments to Vanity Fair, noting that the princess appeared to have “had a full set of highlights.”

“Kate’s gone for a strong look that is really noticeably different to how we are used to seeing her,” he told the fashion magazine at the time.

“She has been playing with blonde tones for a while, but last year she was the darkest she had been in a while,” Tucker further said, adding, “It makes the change quite dramatic; I would say this is the blondest we have seen her.”

The stylist also explained that Princess Kate’s honey highlights would also bring a new wave of imitators.

“It was seen as more fashionable, but with Kate going blonder, it’s likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blond or honey-toned highlights,” he concluded.