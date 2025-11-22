 
Geo News

Mauricio Umansky reveals intense schedule amid latest gig

Mauricio Umansky shared what led him to sign up for a collaboration with a fashion brand

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 22, 2025

Photo: Mauricio Umansky weighs in on his latest collaboration
Photo: Mauricio Umansky weighs in on his latest collaboration

Mauricio Umansky is sharing what it has really been like stepping into his latest role,

In a conversation with Us Weekly, the Buying Beverly Hills star admitted he’s barely had time to scroll headlines about the announcement regarding his latest gig for ARI’s 2026 campaign.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to look at news or Instagram. I’ve been so busy today. I haven’t seen one thing,” he said.

Known for his confidence and laid-back personality, Umansky did not mind going shirtless for the shoot. 

“I’ve been shirtless all my life, so [it’s] nothing new. It’s just my life,” he joked.

Addressing speculation around the bold imagery, he added, “I mean, it’s not about owning anything. I’m not coming out. I’m not doing anything. It’s just my life.”

A longtime fan of the brand, Umansky shared that he organically fell into the collaboration. 

“I’ve been buying ARI for about four years now,” he explained. 

“I walked by the shop and I fell in love with it… Little by little, I ended up meeting the owner, and he asked me, ‘Would you mind doing a little modeling job for us?’ And I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t model. What are you talking about?’”

Ultimately, he agreed to step outside his comfort zone and does nt regret it. 

“I did it, and it’s been fun,” he said. “I enjoyed the collaboration."

More From Entertainment

Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis
Rumer Willis finally reveals how dad Bruce Willis is doing amid dementia diagnosis
Robert Redford's daughter slams fake AI tributes after father's death
Robert Redford's daughter slams fake AI tributes after father's death
D4vd not cooperating in investigation into teen's death
D4vd not cooperating in investigation into teen's death
Miss Jamaica remains in ICU for a week after Miss Universe fall
Miss Jamaica remains in ICU for a week after Miss Universe fall
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' friend weighs in on legal fight with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' friend weighs in on legal fight with Justin Baldoni
Kylie Jenner eager to reunite with Timothée Chalamet for holidays
Kylie Jenner eager to reunite with Timothée Chalamet for holidays
Carly Rae Jepsen marks milestone birthday while expecting first child
Carly Rae Jepsen marks milestone birthday while expecting first child
Brooks Nader shades ex-Gleb Savchenko amid renewed cheating drama
Brooks Nader shades ex-Gleb Savchenko amid renewed cheating drama
Alex Rodriguez addresses past romance with Cameron Diaz in new docuseries
Alex Rodriguez addresses past romance with Cameron Diaz in new docuseries