Mauricio Umansky reveals intense schedule amid latest gig

Photo: Mauricio Umansky weighs in on his latest collaboration

Mauricio Umansky is sharing what it has really been like stepping into his latest role,

In a conversation with Us Weekly, the Buying Beverly Hills star admitted he’s barely had time to scroll headlines about the announcement regarding his latest gig for ARI’s 2026 campaign.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to look at news or Instagram. I’ve been so busy today. I haven’t seen one thing,” he said.

Known for his confidence and laid-back personality, Umansky did not mind going shirtless for the shoot.

“I’ve been shirtless all my life, so [it’s] nothing new. It’s just my life,” he joked.

Addressing speculation around the bold imagery, he added, “I mean, it’s not about owning anything. I’m not coming out. I’m not doing anything. It’s just my life.”

A longtime fan of the brand, Umansky shared that he organically fell into the collaboration.

“I’ve been buying ARI for about four years now,” he explained.

“I walked by the shop and I fell in love with it… Little by little, I ended up meeting the owner, and he asked me, ‘Would you mind doing a little modeling job for us?’ And I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t model. What are you talking about?’”

Ultimately, he agreed to step outside his comfort zone and does nt regret it.

“I did it, and it’s been fun,” he said. “I enjoyed the collaboration."