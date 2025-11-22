 
Paris Jackson honoring dad Michael's legacy amid legal battle: Source

Paris Jackson is reportedly under a lot of stress

Syeda Zahra Furqan
November 22, 2025

Photo: Inside Paris Jackson inner motivation to protect dad Michaels legacy
Paris Jackson is reportedly overwhelmed as her legal battle with the executors of Michael Jackson's estate intensifies.

According to documents obtained by Star Magazine, the singer's legal team filed an updated motion on November 18 after a judge struck down parts of her previous attempt to hold estate attorneys John Branca and John McClain accountable for financial irregularities.

“This legal fight is something she feels she has to see through – she won’t just roll over,” a source told the outlet adding that the emotional burden has begun to take a toll. 

“She's under enormous pressure right now but she believes her dad would want her to protect his legacy, and if people don’t agree with her, so be it.”

The source even claimed that Paris is reportedly hoping her brothers Prince and Bigi will stand beside her as the dispute escalates. 

While tensions have risen between Paris and Prince due to the upcoming biopic he is executive producing, the insider disclosed that she wants those differences set aside so the siblings can present a united front.

The lawsuit “has caused her a lot of stress,” the source added, warning that the emotional strain “could put her into a vulnerable headspace” without the support of family.

