'Toxic brand' Sarah Ferguson 'has a bleak future in England' after another hammer blow

"This is yet another indication that she [Sarah Ferguson] is now considered a toxic brand”

November 22, 2025

Sarah Ferguson has been warned that the former Duchess of York ‘has a bleak future in England’ after the publisher pulled her children's book 'Flora and Fern: Along the Way' as she faces mounting business troubles.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Hilary Fordwich as she spoke to the Fox News Digital.

Hilary said, "This is yet another indication that she is now considered a toxic brand.”

The royal expert further said, "Charities have dropped her, and friends are distancing themselves. She has a bleak future in England."

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams agreed saying the axing of Sarah children’s book shows she has no future as a children’s author.

"It is highly unlikely she’ll find a way back from this," he believes.

Reacting to the blow, Ian Pelham Turner said, "This is obviously very significant for Sarah and another hammer blow to her future and her sanity."

The expert said, "The amount of stress being heaped onto her has really affected her personally. She is living on the edge of a precipice, looking down into the darkness below."

Turner also heaped praises on the former Duchess of York, saying "Although Sarah succumbed to the rich benefits of a high life, she brought many values too.

"I believe her heart was always there to support people less fortunate than herself."

