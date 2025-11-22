Meghan Markle reciprocates Kris Jenner's kind gesture following photos controversy

Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner have subtly dismissed rumors of a feud which started swirling after the latter's 70th birthday.

The rumors started doing the rounds after Meghan Markle asked Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian to delete the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's photos from social media after the royal couple had attended Jenner's James Bond-themed party.

Multiple tabloids claimed that the request to delete the pictures from Meghan and Harry had left the mother-daughter duo infuriated and they were thinking of not inviting the couple to their future parties.

The rumors were put to rest by Kris Jenner herself, although subtly, when she engaged with Meghan Markle's Instagram posts recently.

Kim Kardashian's mom was prominent among those who liked Meghan Markle's post featuring the trailer for "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration".

Jenner once again liked the Duchess of Sussex's post when Meghan shared a post containing pictures from her latest Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

Meghan, who had not liked Kris Jenner's birthday post initially, has finally reciprocated her gesture by liking her friend's photos taken at the birthday party.

Kris Jenner's Instagram post, which Meghan liked, was captioned, "I feel so blessed to have my precious family and all my beautiful friends come together for one night to celebrate and make these amazing memories together!"



