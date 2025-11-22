 
Geo News

Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair gets honest about her struggles with multiple sclerosis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis
Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair recently talked about her health update after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

For those unaware, the 53-year-old American actress has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for more than seven years.

On Saturday, November 22, she sat down with Stellar and revealed that she has been living relapse-free for a “couple of years” and how thankful she is, as her condition is stable.

Expressing his feelings, Blair said, “That, of course, means the world to me that I’m not, at this moment, accumulating more damage in my brain. I have also made a lot of strides with the vibe of neuroplasticity.”

“I’m very, very lucky. Everyone’s experience with MS is different. I think I do have a certain place [to speak publicly]. My big mouth likes to see what I can do about stigma,” the Legally Blonde star noted.

As per the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is “a disease that causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves. Multiple sclerosis can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms.”

More From Entertainment

'Marvel' star breaks cover after harassment claims
'Marvel' star breaks cover after harassment claims
Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'
Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'
Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight
Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight
Brendan Fraser gets honest about superhero role he nearly played
Brendan Fraser gets honest about superhero role he nearly played
Noah Centineo to star in 'Gundam' movie opposite Sydney Sweeney
Noah Centineo to star in 'Gundam' movie opposite Sydney Sweeney
'Roofman' stars celebrate major update of movie
'Roofman' stars celebrate major update of movie
Disney tries to remove 'Zootopia 2' puns
Disney tries to remove 'Zootopia 2' puns
Lily Allen reveals her ‘desperation' in latest music
Lily Allen reveals her ‘desperation' in latest music
Ethan Slater sparks Ariana Grande break up rumors with cold move
Ethan Slater sparks Ariana Grande break up rumors with cold move