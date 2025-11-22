Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair recently talked about her health update after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

For those unaware, the 53-year-old American actress has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for more than seven years.

On Saturday, November 22, she sat down with Stellar and revealed that she has been living relapse-free for a “couple of years” and how thankful she is, as her condition is stable.

Expressing his feelings, Blair said, “That, of course, means the world to me that I’m not, at this moment, accumulating more damage in my brain. I have also made a lot of strides with the vibe of neuroplasticity.”

“I’m very, very lucky. Everyone’s experience with MS is different. I think I do have a certain place [to speak publicly]. My big mouth likes to see what I can do about stigma,” the Legally Blonde star noted.

As per the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is “a disease that causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves. Multiple sclerosis can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms.”