Prince William's song lyrics exposed in spy operation

The British royal family has long been reported to be under the watch of security agencies, which listen in to their conversations through modern espionage devices.

Past scandals involving some members of the Windsor family had highlighted the extreme point intelligence agencies went to spy upon them.

Even their private conversations were recorded and made part of their records.

Veteran royal journalist and author James Whitaker detailed the modus operandi of the secret agencies targeting the royal family in his 1993 book Diana Vs Charles.

Quoting a security source, the author wrote, "MI5 sees it as their duty to defend the realm and will go to any extremes to maintain the status quo. Of course people will be shocked at the extent to which the royal family is spied upon. What could be more personal and private than a conversation with your wife in your own house? But at the end of the day the intelligence services are not directly answerable to anyone. They are virtually a law unto themselves."

To give an example of how the royals were targeted, the journalist published a conversation between Princess Diana and her girlfriend when they were staying at Highgrove, the monarch's private country residence.

The conversation took place in the weeks leading to the separation from the then Prince of Wales Charles when Diana was there waiting for the announcement to be made.

While talking about movies and music, Princess Diana mentions her eldest son Prince William's love for music and how he tries to make songs.

Below is what Diana told her girlfriend about William's song:

Diana: Did I tell you about William's song?

Friend: Not like that...other way.... Go on..."

Diana: He listens to songs and makes his own words up. The latest is, "We all live in a yellow submarine, in a pub in Aberdeen, in a tub of margarine.

Friend: Do you sing with him?

Diana: Yea, all the time.