Tom Holland, Zendaya expecting their first child?

Zendaya sparks pregnancy rumours after THIS video with Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland's new video has sparked frenzy among fans.

Fans are convinced that the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars are expecting their first child together.

The footage shared recently on social media, from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, showed Tom and Zendaya's interaction with Make-A-Wish child Jack and his family.

In the clip, the Marvel star greeted the crowd before calling "even more exciting person" his fiancée Zendaya over. The Euphoria actress looked cheerful, wearing a loose, fully covered fit.

However, her body language caught everyone's attention as throughout the interaction, Zendaya kept her hands crossed over her stomach. Fans began speculating that the actress might be hiding a baby bump.

Social media users reacted to the video, with one stating, "i’m just saying that she gives me that vibes with her body language and the glow on her face."

Another added, "Yes!!! Her face is chubbier."

Meanwhile, the third user noted, "The way shes guarding her stomach is suspicious."

About Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship:

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Following years of speculations about their relationship, the couple finally confirmed their romance in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car.

In late 2024, the couple got engaged and their engagement was made public in January 2025 when Zendaya debuted the ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Furthermore, the engagement was confirmed by the MCU star himself when he corrected the reporter who called Zendaya his "girlfriend" by saying "fiancée" in April 2025.