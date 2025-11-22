 
Geo News

Kelsea Ballerini thought THIS of Chase Stokes right before breaking up

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes dated from January 2023 to September 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Kelsea Ballerinis real thougts about Chase Stokes relationship revealed
Kelsea Ballerini's real thougts about Chase Stokes relationship revealed

Kelsea Ballerini really thought Chase Stokes was the one for her.

Ballerini and Stokes recently broke up after patching up briefly. Insiders claim the singer thought the Outer Banks star was different from other men and emotoinaly intelligent. She saw the relatoinship going far.

"Kelsea hadn’t found someone that was as compatible with her until Chase. He opened up to her, and they had a relationship with more intimacy than she has ever had,” a mole told Us Weekly.

"She felt he was the most committed to her out of all the guys she has ever been with. That’s why they worked so well, and that’s why she believed they would work long-term," the mole added.

Ballerini who was married to Morgan Evans before dating Stokes in 2023, "never loved someone like" that before.

"He was the type of guy who would not take his eyes off her. They were really in love," said the mole.

The Cowboys Cry Too singer gushed over the Marked Men: Rule + Shaw actor during her November 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life. I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman," she said.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes broke up in September. 

More From Entertainment

Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis
Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis
Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'
Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'
Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight
Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight
Brendan Fraser gets honest about superhero role he nearly played
Brendan Fraser gets honest about superhero role he nearly played
Noah Centineo to star in 'Gundam' movie opposite Sydney Sweeney
Noah Centineo to star in 'Gundam' movie opposite Sydney Sweeney
'Roofman' stars celebrate major update of movie
'Roofman' stars celebrate major update of movie
Disney tries to remove 'Zootopia 2' puns
Disney tries to remove 'Zootopia 2' puns
Lily Allen reveals her ‘desperation' in latest music
Lily Allen reveals her ‘desperation' in latest music
Ethan Slater sparks Ariana Grande break up rumors with cold move
Ethan Slater sparks Ariana Grande break up rumors with cold move