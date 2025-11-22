Kelsea Ballerini thought THIS of Chase Stokes right before breaking up

Kelsea Ballerini's real thougts about Chase Stokes relationship revealed

Kelsea Ballerini really thought Chase Stokes was the one for her.

Ballerini and Stokes recently broke up after patching up briefly. Insiders claim the singer thought the Outer Banks star was different from other men and emotoinaly intelligent. She saw the relatoinship going far.

"Kelsea hadn’t found someone that was as compatible with her until Chase. He opened up to her, and they had a relationship with more intimacy than she has ever had,” a mole told Us Weekly.

"She felt he was the most committed to her out of all the guys she has ever been with. That’s why they worked so well, and that’s why she believed they would work long-term," the mole added.

Ballerini who was married to Morgan Evans before dating Stokes in 2023, "never loved someone like" that before.

"He was the type of guy who would not take his eyes off her. They were really in love," said the mole.

The Cowboys Cry Too singer gushed over the Marked Men: Rule + Shaw actor during her November 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life. I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman," she said.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes broke up in September.