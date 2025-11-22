Gavin Casalegno reveals one worry about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie

Gavin Casalegno discusses 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie

Gavin Casalegno is excited to reprise his role as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but he’s worried about a storyline that could be explored in the film.

In the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jeremiah and Belly were engaged but called off their wedding the night before. Belly ultimately chose his brother Conrad (Chris Biney).

Jeremiah then begins dating Steven’s (Sean Kaufman) coworker and friend Denise. But Gavin isn’t sure dating so soon after a major breakup is a good idea for Jeremiah.

"It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice," he told Us Weekly. "But he’s not, so whatever makes him happy."

"I think Denise does see Jeremiah in a different light. Belly growing up with Jeremiah, there’s like a little bit of familiarity that might have stunted things," he reflected. "Denise is more real and brings different parts of Jeremiah out of him — but I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing."

As for what will happen to his character in the movie, he said he’s completely oblivious.

"I don’t have a script. I don’t have anything. I don’t even know when I’m filming," Gavin Casalegno revealed. "I know I’m filming next year so I don’t even know what it’s going to be about. Your guess is as good as mine."