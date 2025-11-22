 
Geo News

Gavin Casalegno reveals one worry about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie

Gavin Casalegno is guessing Jeremiah's storyline in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Gavin Casalegno discusses 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie 

Gavin Casalegno is excited to reprise his role as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but he’s worried about a storyline that could be explored in the film.

In the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jeremiah and Belly were engaged but called off their wedding the night before. Belly ultimately chose his brother Conrad (Chris Biney).

Jeremiah then begins dating Steven’s (Sean Kaufman) coworker and friend Denise. But Gavin isn’t sure dating so soon after a major breakup is a good idea for Jeremiah.

"It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice," he told Us Weekly. "But he’s not, so whatever makes him happy."

"I think Denise does see Jeremiah in a different light. Belly growing up with Jeremiah, there’s like a little bit of familiarity that might have stunted things," he reflected. "Denise is more real and brings different parts of Jeremiah out of him — but I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing."

As for what will happen to his character in the movie, he said he’s completely oblivious.

"I don’t have a script. I don’t have anything. I don’t even know when I’m filming," Gavin Casalegno revealed. "I know I’m filming next year so I don’t even know what it’s going to be about. Your guess is as good as mine."

More From Entertainment

Tom Holland, Zendaya expecting their first child? video
Tom Holland, Zendaya expecting their first child?
Kelsea Ballerini thought THIS of Chase Stokes right before breaking up
Kelsea Ballerini thought THIS of Chase Stokes right before breaking up
Diana Keaton's last moments come to light in heart-stopping reveal
Diana Keaton's last moments come to light in heart-stopping reveal
Amanda Holden reacts to her name being used in fraud
Amanda Holden reacts to her name being used in fraud
'Marvel' star breaks cover after harassment claims
'Marvel' star breaks cover after harassment claims
Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis
Selma Blair opens up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis
Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'
Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'
Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight
Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight
Brendan Fraser gets honest about superhero role he nearly played
Brendan Fraser gets honest about superhero role he nearly played